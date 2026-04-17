/Scientists create galaxies in laboratory - Watch and hear them born and evolve | VIDEO

Scientists have replicated the formation of galaxies, with a simulation now only offering a peek into how these gigantic structures are born and evolve, but also letting you hear them grow. The extremely realistic simulation shows matter colliding and crashing as galaxies are born, with the sounds turning pretty eerie at one point. Researchers published their findings in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, revealing that current physics fully explains the observed growth of galaxies from one billion years after the universe was born to today. Scientists have created such simulations in the past as well; however, this is the first time that two crucial ingredients have been used to model the galaxies. The COLIBRE virtual universes reflect the cold gas and cosmic dust inside galaxies. This is something that other simulations did not take into account. Lead researcher, Joop Schaye of Leiden University, said, “Much of the gas inside real galaxies is cold and dusty, but most previous large simulations had to ignore this. With COLIBRE, we finally bring these essential components into the picture.”

See and hear galaxies form in the video below



Scientists added cold gas and cosmic dust and used more powerful computers for the study, and successfully reproduced real galaxies in the lab. Their system can create galaxies from the ancient universe as well as newer galaxies. Highlighting why COLIBRE simulations are special, the researchers said, in previous recreations, it was impossible to cool down the gas inside galaxies below 5,500 Celsius, way hotter than the Sun. However, years of studies have shown that cold gas is essential for star formation. COLIBRE successfully modelled this cold gas through additional physics. Besides this, the experiment also used small grains, or cosmic dust. They are crucial in galaxy formation as they influence galactic gas. The dust shields gas from the harsh ultraviolet radiation and absorbs it along with optical light from stars. This light is re-emitted in the infrared, which is what telescopes see.

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COLIBRE observations about galaxies