/Elephant carrying 650-kg silver howdah runs amok, triggers panic at Karnataka Dasara | WATCH

An elephant carrying a 650-kg silver howdah ran amok during the Dasara procession in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Wednesday night. Video of the incident has gone viral on internet and the elephant is seen damaging buildings and vehicles as people scrambled to get out of its path. Somanna, the 36-year-old tusker elephant from the Sakrebailu elephant camp caused chaos during the grand Dasara Jamboo Savari procession but there were no casualties. Locally known as the ambari, it is an ornate platform mounted on an elephant for ceremonial processions. The elephant was brought under control after veterinary officials sedated it. The elephant was later reported to be recovering at the Kote Seetharamanjaneya Temple. Shivamogga’s Superintendent of Police and Divisional Forest Officer were at the spot, overseeing the situation.