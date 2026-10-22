/Elephant carrying 650-kg silver howdah runs amok, triggers panic at Karnataka Dasara | WATCH

An elephant carrying a 650-kg silver howdah ran amok during the Dasara procession in Karnataka’s Shivamogga on Wednesday night. Video of the incident has gone viral on internet and the elephant is seen damaging buildings and vehicles as people scrambled to get out of its path. Somanna, the 36-year-old tusker elephant from the Sakrebailu elephant camp caused chaos during the grand Dasara Jamboo Savari procession but there were no casualties. Locally known as the ambari, it is an ornate platform mounted on an elephant for ceremonial processions. The elephant was brought under control after veterinary officials sedated it. The elephant was later reported to be recovering at the Kote Seetharamanjaneya Temple. Shivamogga’s Superintendent of Police and Divisional Forest Officer were at the spot, overseeing the situation.
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Responding to teh incident, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy directed forest officials to ensure elephants participating in the Jamboo Savari undergo at least 20 days to a month of training from next year. He sought details from officials about the incidence and said that experienced mahouts must train elephants before they participate in festivals that draw large crowds.
Why was Somanna chosen?
According to reports, Somanna was chosen for the Shivamogga Dasara Jamboo Savari primarily due to his exceptional track record in wild elephant rescue operationsand his strong performance during the local 10-day rehearsals. However, his selection to carry the heavy silver Ambari (howdah) on the morning of October 21, 2026, was a last-minute overnight decision forced by an unexpected turn of events. The procession was part of Dasara, Karnataka’s state festival marking Goddess Chamundeshwari’s victory over the demon Mahishasura.