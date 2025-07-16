An unauthorised mid-air movement by an Air China passenger jet brought it too close to a cargo plane over Siberia recently. The second aircraft was also from China, and the two were seconds away from a collision, the South China Morning Post reported. The passenger plane changed its altitude over Russian airspace without notifying air traffic control, putting the lives of everyone on board and on the other plane in danger. Air China Flight CA967 was travelling from Shanghai to Milan on 6 July when it abruptly ascended from 34,100 to 36,000ft. At the same time, a Boeing 767 cargo jet of SF Airlines Flight CSS128 was going from Budapest to Ezhou in central China. The dangerous move left the two planes dangerously close to each other at 300-400 feet. Chinese social media reports suggest that the Russian air traffic controller could have given out wrong instructions to one of the planes. Also Read: Chinese satellite lost to the world reveals itself hanging in an extremely strange orbit

Audio clip of Russian air traffic controller

International airline regulations dictate that two aircraft should have a minimum vertical separation of 1,000ft. Live tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the plane making the sudden change in altitude over Tuva, a remote mountainous region in southern Siberia bordering Mongolia. The onboard alarm system, known as Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), went off in both planes, prompting emergency measures. Audio clips from the Russian air traffic control room are circulating on Chinese social media in which one of the pilots seems to suggest that a mistake was made by the person handling the flights at the time.

Pilot says, Russian traffic controller created a ‘fuss’