A Chinese satellite that has remained a mystery to scientists across the world vanished from radar after being launched almost a week ago. None of the space tracking systems could locate the mysterious satellite. Now, after six days, it has finally been spotted hovering in orbit, Gizmodo reported. Shiyan-28B has been found parked in an unusually low orbit, adding to the mystery around the satellite. While Beijing claims it is meant to test new technologies, its position in an unique inclination has led experts to debate its real purpose. Shiyan-28B 01 is part of China's experimental Shiyan series and was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre on July 3. China says the Shiyan mission has been designed to explore the space environment. Experts say that after being launched, a satellite normally shows up on space tracking systems in a day or two. But the Chinese satellite eluded detection for days. Also Read: Voyager 1 at one light-day: Spacecraft to reach unthinkable milestone after 49 years

On July 9, it finally revealed itself. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Domain Awareness unit saw Shiyan-28B 01 six days after its launch. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell wrote on X that the Chinese satellite was located in a 794 by 796 kilometre orbit with an 11-degree inclination. At the time of the launch, the Chinese satellite was expected to be tilted at a 35-degree inclination relative to Earth’s equator. However, now it is lying in an unusually low orbit. McDowell says that this unique position suggests that the rocket changed direction midway through ascent, and its second stage performed three burns to reduce inclination. Also Read: Why is India where it is? Because 'ghost' force under Oman pushed it 40 million years ago



China is racing ahead of everyone with its space mission

According to SpaceNews, China has never used such a low-inclination orbit before. So what was the purpose of this sudden change during descent, and why does it seek to fulfil in this low inclination is not clear. Its current inclination suggests that the satellite will pass over parts of the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. The usual regional monitoring or communication tests could be the primary aim of the satellite. China has been zinging ahead in space by leaps and bounds. Recently, two Chinese satellites performed a docking manoeuvre for an orbital refuelling experiment. This can keep the satellite in orbit for a longer time. The country has also announced its plans to retrieve samples from Mars, an area where NASA is still lagging. China has often carried out secretive manoeuvres in orbit in an effort to evade scrutiny. NASA is watching China's latest satellite and what it aims to achieve with it.