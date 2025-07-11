/Four mystery vehicles under blue boxes seen in China. They could be secret military...

Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of some unidentified vehicles on China's roads that some say could be new tanks. People were shocked to see the manner in which the mystery vehicles were being moved around, covered by a large box. The War Zone reported that it could be directly related to the military or have a military-related purpose. Speculations are rife that they could be a new type of tank or other armoured vehicle. This belief has been fuelled by rumours that the vehicles were seen near Tiananmen Square in Beijing. However, there is no confirmation of what they were or the place they were spotted. The date of the footage is also not known. Videos of the vehicles first started circulating on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and spread to other media. They have since been removed from Xiaohongshu, reports suggest. Also Read: China asks public servants to resist 'seductive beautyof spies' in massive honeytrap warning

Mystery vehicles on China roads

Some say that the vehicles were likely being taken for a military parade. The video shows at least four mystery vehicles covered with a strange blue box. They can be seen moving along a portion of a road that seems to be closed off. Each of them was accompanied by a white truck. This could be a way to conceal the mystery vehicles, illuminate the road ahead of them and instruct the driver on other things. The publication stated that it had no clarity or confirmation on what these blue box-covered vehicles were.

Mystery vehicles appear to have tank traits

TWZ analysed other features to understand the vehicles. Looking towards the bottom of the vehicle could tell whether it was a tank or something else. But the presence of rubber skirts prevents any kind of identification about whether they had tyres or tracks. The sound made by them indicates that they are likely some kind of heavy-armoured vehicle, most likely tanks. It also pointed out the size and dimensions of the vehicles hint that it could be a tank. The front portion of the vehicles appears completely dark. But the locations of various apertures, like a small aperture at the rear of the structure, hint that some internal area is illuminated.