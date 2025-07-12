A massive iceberg is drifting towards a small Greenland village and has been flagged as a major threat by authorities. The iceberg could crash into the island, destroying homes and injuring residents. There is a chance it could break apart, which would also be bad news. The large chunks of ice would trigger massive waves when they fall into the water. The waves would wash ashore, sweeping everything in their range. People in Innaarsuit are watching the iceberg, as big as the one that the Titanic hit, approaching their island. It is on a collision course with the tiny landmass. Residents are worried about its impact. Authorities have warned people to remain vigilant. However, the bigger problem is that instead of continuously drifting towards Innaarsuit, it has remained stationary.

People warned to be alert at sea and on land

The people in the island village of Greenland largely depend on fishing as a source of income. They have been warned not to get too close to the iceberg when traversing the waters while sailing to or leaving the island. Those on land, going about daily activities, have also been advised to remain alert as there are chances the iceberg could break up. If this happens, a large swell will be triggered, which could cause structural damage and wash away low-lying areas. "Emergency services encourage families not to go in a group towards the store, while at the same time asking people with walking difficulties to be extra careful when walking towards the store," the New York Post reported them as saying.