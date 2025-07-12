A large iceberg is set to collide with a small Greenland village. Authorities have been watching it for weeks and issued a warning to residents. However, it has become stationary this week. People of Innaarsuit are helplessly watching, praying it floats away.
A massive iceberg is drifting towards a small Greenland village and has been flagged as a major threat by authorities. The iceberg could crash into the island, destroying homes and injuring residents. There is a chance it could break apart, which would also be bad news. The large chunks of ice would trigger massive waves when they fall into the water. The waves would wash ashore, sweeping everything in their range. People in Innaarsuit are watching the iceberg, as big as the one that the Titanic hit, approaching their island. It is on a collision course with the tiny landmass. Residents are worried about its impact. Authorities have warned people to remain vigilant. However, the bigger problem is that instead of continuously drifting towards Innaarsuit, it has remained stationary.
The people in the island village of Greenland largely depend on fishing as a source of income. They have been warned not to get too close to the iceberg when traversing the waters while sailing to or leaving the island. Those on land, going about daily activities, have also been advised to remain alert as there are chances the iceberg could break up. If this happens, a large swell will be triggered, which could cause structural damage and wash away low-lying areas. “Emergency services encourage families not to go in a group towards the store, while at the same time asking people with walking difficulties to be extra careful when walking towards the store,” the New York Post reported them as saying. Also Read: China building flying boats like Soviets during cold war era? Viral images of 'Sea Monster' tech surfaces
Icebergs ideally remain in motion, but according to local worker Dennis Lehtonen, this iceberg is not moving. It has remained in one place for a week, causing concerns among officials. The local municipality's warning has led to the local fish factory being shut down temporarily in view of the impending danger. However, not everyone is worried about the iceberg. There are some residents who are excited to see such a large iceberg near their home. This is not the first time an iceberg has drifted towards the Greenland village. In 2018, an 11-ton iceberg was inching towards the Greenland village of Innaarsuit. It was so huge that it could be seen from space. Residents were evacuated to higher ground to avoid a disaster. However, it floated away without causing any destruction.