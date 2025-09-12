/A BIG surprise: Florida woman gives birth to 6.5 kg baby - ‘Whose baby is this?'

A woman in Florida gave birth to an unusually large baby on September 3. Daniella Hines was surprised to see that she had delivered a baby boy who weighed 13 pounds, 15 ounces ( approx 6.2 kg). The newborn became an instant celebrity at BayCare’s St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview. After all, it is not every day that one gets to see such a big baby. A typical newborn weighs around 7 lb, making Hines' boy Annan nearly double that of a regular baby. “He was the talk of the maternity ward!” Hines, 40, tells TODAY.com. The hospital told the broadcaster that Annan is the biggest baby ever born at the hospital, according to past records. Both Hines and her husband, Andre Sr, are over 6 feet tall. Their firstborn, Andre Jr, also weighed 12 pounds, 11 ounces.

Hines says genetics likely played a big role in Annan weighing over 13 pounds. Hines told today that she felt a "strange sensation" during the C-section. She said it was different from the time of her first son. “I remember thinking, ‘What are they pulling out of me?’ What is going on here?’ I felt so much pressure,” Hines said. However, she said it all made sense after she saw Annan. “He was so big. I was like, ‘Whose baby is this? He came out of me?'" she recalled thinking. Hines said her new baby was "like a little celebrity", as everyone started coming in to take a look. "It's not every day you see an almost 14-pound baby pop out."

World record for heaviest baby born

Hines says she can't wait for Annan to grow older because she wants to tell him that he was in the news. “We didn’t expect such a big blessing,” Hines tells TODAY. The mother describes her new baby as a "chill" baby who only fusses when it's time to eat. Annan is not the only baby to be born with a record weight. In 2023, a baby weighing 16 pounds and measuring 2 feet long was born in Brazil. Meanwhile, the Guinness World Record for the heaviest baby to survive infancy belongs to a 22-pound infant born in Italy in 1955.

