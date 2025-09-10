/Shocking! Uttar Pradesh mother puts infant in fridge under influence of ...

In a shocking case from Moradabad’s Kurla area in Uttar Pradesh, a 23-year-old woman suffering from postpartum psychosis placed her 15-day-old baby inside a refrigerator and went to sleep. The incident took place last Friday. The infant was saved just in time by his grandmother, who heard his cries coming from the kitchen. The baby was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is now reported to be in stable condition, according to family members. The identity of the mother has not been disclosed for privacy reasons.

Following the birth of her son, the woman had reportedly been unwell. Initially, her family suspected ‘evil forces’ and tried traditional rituals, believing she was under the influence of dark forces. However, when her condition did not improve, they sought professional medical help. At a local psychiatric and de-addiction center, psychiatrist Dr Kartikeya Gupta diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis — a rare but severe mental health disorder that can develop after childbirth. She is currently undergoing treatment and psychological counselling, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Psychiatrist Dr Meghna Gupta, while talking to PTI, stressed that postpartum psychosis and depression can arise when new mothers lack emotional care and support during the critical postpartum phase.

What is Postpartum Psychosis?