/'There’s a baby in the aisle': Flight attendant stumbles upon baby in a dark cabin

A crew member says that he stepped on a baby sleeping in the aisle on a late-night flight. No need to say, he was shocked that someone had put their baby on the floor in the dark. The flight attendant told View From The Wing that at around 11 pm, when the cabin was dark, he was moving in the aisle when he stepped on something in row 19. He tried to go over it and even kicked it. Immediately, he heard a baby crying and was shocked to see that it was right there in front of him. Horrified, he shouted, "There’s a baby in the aisle. Whose baby is this?" The mother reacted and picked up the baby. She told the attendant that there was no space for the baby to sleep, so she put him in the aisle. The woman later went up to the attendant and told him she wasn't angry about what had happened. They apparently got together at a hotel later and had cocktails, according to a post on social media. It is not clear which airline the incident happened on. However, according to the outlet, the attendant flies the Las Vegas-Miami route.
The incident is weird and scary, as the baby could have gotten seriously hurt. An adult would never do that to themselves, so why put a baby in the aisle? However, it also goes against airline rules not to crowd the aisle. Regulations state that the aisle should be kept clear at all times in case of an emergency. It is important to have the way clear if an evacuation needs to be carried out. FAA rules state that an airline’s carry-on program should ensure no items obstruct movement through the aisle.
When a woman put her baby in the overhead bin
Social media users were not only shocked to read about the incident, but also shared some of their own experiences on flights. One person who said he used to be a flight attendant said, "I once asked a woman where her baby was, as I hadn't seen it in a while. She pointed to the overheads...yup she had put it down to sleep in an overhead bin! They walk among us!!" Someone commented on the post, "Pfft, everyone knows they're supposed to go under the seat in front of you!"