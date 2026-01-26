/'There’s a baby in the aisle': Flight attendant stumbles upon baby in a dark cabin

A crew member says that he stepped on a baby sleeping in the aisle on a late-night flight. No need to say, he was shocked that someone had put their baby on the floor in the dark. The flight attendant told View From The Wing that at around 11 pm, when the cabin was dark, he was moving in the aisle when he stepped on something in row 19. He tried to go over it and even kicked it. Immediately, he heard a baby crying and was shocked to see that it was right there in front of him. Horrified, he shouted, "There’s a baby in the aisle. Whose baby is this?" The mother reacted and picked up the baby. She told the attendant that there was no space for the baby to sleep, so she put him in the aisle. The woman later went up to the attendant and told him she wasn't angry about what had happened. They apparently got together at a hotel later and had cocktails, according to a post on social media. It is not clear which airline the incident happened on. However, according to the outlet, the attendant flies the Las Vegas-Miami route.