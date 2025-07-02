Elon Musk has been distancing himself from the Trump administration and appears to be making amends for his actions. The former DOGE chief has now apologised for wielding and waving a chainsaw at a Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Argentinian president Javier Milei presented Musk with the deadly tool, which the SpaceX CEO brandished in the air, apparently as a message that DOGE was going to cut down the federal government's budget massively. Now, Musk said in a comment on a post on X that he regretted holding the chainsaw and "running away" with it, and that it lacked empathy. "Milei gave me the chainsaw backstage and I ran with it, but, in retrospect, it lacked empathy," he wrote. Musk was responding to a post in which a user suggested that if he hadn't been "worried about looking cool" and had not acted like a "fool", he "could have gotten more done."

Musk and DOGE massive fallout for the vulnerable

What DOGE did had a huge fallout. Musk cut costs left, right and centre, and now the results of those actions are visible. A study suggests that more than 14 million of the world's most vulnerable population could die by 2030 because of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding cuts. According to a New York Times report, care workers in African nations relied on USAID to keep sick orphans alive. Also Read: Over 14 million people could die? Trump's US aid cuts could affect millions Earlier, the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) provided medications to children affected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that had killed their parents. However, after the aid was frozen, a 10-year-old South Sudanese boy, Peter Donde, died, and several others are facing a similar fate.

Musk has been standing in opposition to Trump ever since the two had a fallout. He recently said that if the US President's ‘Big Beautiful bill’ is passed, a new political party will be formed in America. He put forth his own political ambitions, saying that Republicans and Democrats are just two parties with different names, and neither has done anything to decrease the national debt. Musk added that the tax and spending bill will increase the national debt in America.