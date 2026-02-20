/‘I don’t like young, handsome men’: Trump clarifies sexual preference after complimenting Paraguayan prez at Board of Peace

US President Donald Trump’s off-script remarks during the inauguration of his new Board of Peace on Thursday (Feb 20) have gone viral. While praising Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, the Republican called him a “young, handsome guy.” However, soon after he said that, he felt the need to affirm his sexual preferences, saying he doesn’t like men but women.

“It’s always nice to be young and handsome. It doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men,” Trump said.

“Women – I like. Men, I don’t have any interest,” the US president added before laughing nervously.

Pena, 47, is Paraguay’s youngest president of the democratic era. After securing a landmark victory in the elections as the candidate of the Colorado Party, he assumed office in August 2023.

During his speech, Trump further insulted “attractive” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, claiming the Boston University graduate “didn’t do well ... in college” while praising his Vice President JD Vance. While Trump did not name her, it was apparent that he was referring to her appearance at the Munich Security Conference, where she was asked about America’s defence commitment to Taiwan. Her hesitant response was mocked by conservatives last week.

“There was one young, attractive woman, she was unable to answer questions, and she didn't do so well like JD did in college,” Trump said. “She was unable to answer a simple question. And she could have said, ‘well, I’m studying it, and I’ll report back to you next week.’ You know, you can get away with that. But ... actually, I think it could be a career-ending answer, because for 25 years, anybody running against her, I think ... is going to use that, that little piece of stuff. It was not good. It was not good.”

