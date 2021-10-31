'We weren't brave enough': Virat Kohli demands more from teammates as New Zealand thrash India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that the team was not "brave enough" after losing an important match against New Zealand by eight wickets in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This was their second loss of the tournament in as many matches they have played so far as they faced a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener of the Super 12 stage.

Being "brutal upfront", Kohli said every time they took a chance, a wicket was lost as struggling India's top-class batting order collapsed against a disciplined bowling attack. India managed to post 110 runs on the board, which was chased down by Kane Williamson's side with 33 balls to spare.

During the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "We obviously didn't have much to play with the ball. We were just not brave enough in our body language when we entered the field and NZ had better intensity, body language. Every time we took a chance, we lost a wicket. It's most often a result of hesitation of whether you should go for a shot or not."

"When you play for India, there are loads of expectations. We are watched, people come to the stadium and everyone who plays for India needs to embrace that and cope with it. We haven't done that in these two games, and that's why we haven't won," he added.

Talking about the rest of the tournament, Kohli said, "We have to be optimistic and positive and take calculated risks. We have to disconnect from the pressure and continue with our process, and play a positive brand of cricket. There's a lot of cricket to play in the tournament."

During the match, put in to bat, India's rejigged top-order wilted in no time and the 2007 champions crawled to 110-7 in 20 overs in the Super 12 match. Trent Boult took 3-20 and Ish Sodhi returned 2-17 in New Zealand's disciplined bowling display even though they spilled a couple of catches. Daryl Mitchell made a fluent 49 and skipper Kane Williamson remained not out on 33 as New Zealand triumphed with 33 balls to spare to bounce back from the defeat by Pakistan in their tournament opener.