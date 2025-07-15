Poland’s Iga Swiatek took another step towards a career Grand Slam title on Saturday (July 12) after she won the Wimbledon ladies singles Championship beating America’s Amanda Anisimova in a double bagel (6-0, 6-0). While the win was historic, the Poland star also made headlines for some off-court diet routines, which included pasta with strawberries, raising eyebrows among tennis fans. However, she has now been joined by Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk whose post has gone viral which included pasta with strawberries.

Polish PM takes centre stage

Swiatek, after winning her third round match against Danielle Collins, Świątek revealed that her favourite dish is pasta with strawberries, which resonated with some while raising eyebrows with others across the continent. After the Championship win over Anisimova, Poland PM Tusk posted a picture where he is seen having pasta with strawberries, supporting a surprising cocktail dish.

"I have my favourite dish. I ate it often as a child. It's pasta with strawberries. You should try it. Pasta, strawberries and a bit of yogurt, it's just delicious," Świątek said after winning her match against Danielle Collins.

ALSO READ | In series dominated by batters, Indian bowlers achieve RARE Test record first time since 1955

Netizens did not hold back after the revelation as funny reactions have since surfaced including a few stating “crime against pasta” to underline the lack of support for a cocktail.

“I prefer pierogi with strawberries but yes, we also have pasta. And, worth reminding, Polish cuisine is among the best in the world,” wrote one of the users. “Omg so funny!” wrote another user.

“People often mock Polish strawberry pasta, but it’s actually a nutritious meal,” another user wrote while supporting the claim.

One step away from career Grand Slam

After Saturday’s win, Swiatek is just one step away from completing a career Grand Slam as she now needs an Australian Open crown to complete the set. She now has six major slams to her name including four French Open, one US Open and the latest Wimbledon crown. She was the losing semifinalist at the Australian Open earlier in the year, and will now vow to complete the impressive trophy haul.