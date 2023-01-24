Mohammed Shami ordered to pay $1600 monthly alimony to ex-wife

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been ordered by a Kolkata court to pay a monthly alimony of $1600 (Rs 1,30,000) to his ex-wife in a domestic violence case. The said amount will be divided into personal alimony of $613 (Rs 50,000) and child allowance of $981 (Rs 80,000)

Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence. On March 8, 2018, Jahan lodged a complaint against her husband and his elder brother Hasib Ahmad, levelling allegations of threat, infidelity and dowry demand.

At the time, Jahan's counsel argued that Shami pay a monthly alimony of $12,300 (Rs 10 lakh) which will be divided into two parts - personal alimony ($ 8,600) and child allowance ($3,700).

However, even after receiving the ruling in her favour, Jahan said she will appeal the case as $613 as alimony per month was not enough for her.

“Rs 50,000 is minimal for me so I have to challenge this. It’s true that the verdict is in my favour but I will go to the high court as the stipulated money for my maintenance is very less considering the income of Shami,” Jahan was quoted as saying by News 18.

Jahan added that she had spent a lot of money fighting legal battles over the years and thus she deserved the money to lead a 'quality' life.

"Since I don’t have any financial support or earning, I only know how I arranged the money for so long. Thus, I deserve much more alimony for spending a quality life.”

Her counsel argued that since Shami's annual income stood at $850,000 (Rs 7 crore) for the financial year 2020-21, according to income tax returns, the demand for $12,300 (Rs 10 lakh) as alimony was not unjustified.

Meanwhile, Shami's counsel said Jahan's request stood no ground as she had a steady source of income from her fashion career as a model.

(With inputs from agencies)