IPL 2027 Retention Live: The 10 teams of IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) are expected to announce the list of retained and released players on November 17. The teams will then go to mini-auction on December 16, last for the ongoing cycle before the mega-auction next year.
The teams are expected to retain their core players and not chop and change too much while figuring out their plans for the future instead of focussing on short-term goals. Nonetheless, there have been some mega trades and the biggest of them is Hardik Pandya, skipper of Mumbai Indians, being traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh pairs up with Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai.
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Harshal made his IPL debut in 2012 for RCB and stayed with them till IPL 2027, taking 34 wickets in 36 matches including 17 wickets in IPL 2015. He then played three seasons for Delhi Capitals - from 2018 to 2020/21 - taking 12 wickets in 12 matches played. Harshal then came back to RCB, and instantly made an impression with 32 wickets in IPL 2021. He then took 19 and 14 wickets in the next two IPL seasons respectively, for RCB. He played for PBKS in IPL, taking 24 wickets in 14 matches. For SRH, he played two seasons - IPL 2025 and 2026 - taking 16 and 0 wickets, respectively.
Overall, he has taken 151 wickets in 124 matches with a best of 5/27.
Two-time IPL champions Harshal Patel has been traded to Gujarat Titans from SunRises Hyderabad on IPL 2027 retention deadline day. SRH had bought Patel for INR 8 crore before IPL 2025 and GT will get him for INR 4 crore.
Head has decided to skip IPL 2027 to manage his workload ahead of a packed international calendar and has informed SRH of his decision, reported ESPNcricinfo. SRH had retained Head ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction for INR 14 crore, which will be added to SRH's purse for the auction on December 16 once the league ratifies the release.