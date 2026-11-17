IPL 2027 Retention Live: The 10 teams of IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) are expected to announce the list of retained and released players on November 17. The teams will then go to mini-auction on December 16, last for the ongoing cycle before the mega-auction next year.

The teams are expected to retain their core players and not chop and change too much while figuring out their plans for the future instead of focussing on short-term goals. Nonetheless, there have been some mega trades and the biggest of them is Hardik Pandya, skipper of Mumbai Indians, being traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh pairs up with Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai.