India's tour of Bangladesh, featuring three ODIs and two Tests, to kick off on December 4

India is set to tour Bangladesh later this year. The forthcoming tour will start on December 04 where India will play three ODIs and two Tests. It is to be noted that this will be India's first tour of Bangladesh for a bilateral series since 2015. Since then, they have toured the Bangla Tigers but it was for the 2016 Asia Cup.

On Thursday (October 20), it was revealed that India's tour of Bangladesh will comprise three 50-over matches and two Tests with the red-ball series starting on December 22. Speaking on the upcoming bilateral series, BCB President Nazmul Hassan told as per a report in Cricbuzz, "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh."

