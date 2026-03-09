/India win T20 World Cup 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag congratulate Men in Blue after historic triumph

India celebrated a historic evening on Sunday (Mar 8) as they beat New Zealand to lift their third T20 World Cup. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, India became the first team to defend their title as well as win the title on home soil. After the win, legendary batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and others congratulated them on the historic triumph. The legends took to their social media handles to show their emotions after India’s win.

Legends celebrate India’s win

“Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar on his X handle.

“Pressure? Woh kya hota hai. Our Boys played like it’s a Sunday gully match. World Champions, Bharat, third time in T20 World Cups,” Virender Sehwag wrote on his X handle.

“What a performance from #TeamIndia!The boys have been outstanding throughout the tournament and delivered on the biggest stage once again. No disappointment with the bat or the ball — pure team effort and champion mindset. Brilliant knocks from @IamAbhiSharma4, @ishankishan5 & @IamSanjuSamson. And when it comes to big moments, there’s simply no one like @Jaspritbumrah93. What a spell! Special mention to @surya_14kumar for leading the team brilliantly. Proud of this team. True World Champions,” Suresh Raina took to his X handle and wrote.

“Congratulations Team India in Advance before the network gets too busy . Super proud of our Team JAI HIND @surya_14kumar @Jaspritbumrah93 @ishankishan51 @IamSanjuSamson @hardikpandya7 @akshar2026,” Harbhajan Singh wrote on his X handle.

“Thrilling, Scintillating, Amazing, Massive! Heartiest congratulations to Team India on their historic and monumental victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026! It was a moment of profound national pride and collective joy to witness the Men in Blue emerge victorious with such clinical precision.

“The players displayed exceptional skills and determination throughout the tournament, making the country proud. Congratulations to Team India on their well-deserved World Cup win and for creating yet another record! Kudos to the composed captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav & team work of the entire squad,” wrote Devandra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra on his X handle.

What happened in the match?

India won a record third T20 World Cup title and became the first team to defend their crown with a 96-run thumping of New Zealand in a lop-sided final on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's India were also the first team to lift the trophy on home soil as over 86,000 fans celebrated at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England and the West Indies have won two titles each. India beat both those teams en route to the title, including a clutch victory over the West Indies in their final Super Eights match when defeat would have seen them eliminated.