Dravid, Rohit & Hardik lost faith: BCCI official says Chetan Sharma paid price for being a 'big mouth'

On Friday (February 17), Chetan Sharma resigned as the BCCI chief selector. After Zee media's TV sting operation, where the former cricketer spoke at length on many controversial topics in Indian cricket, many predicted his sacking but the chief selector himself resigned, which was accepted by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

In the TV sting operation, Chetan opened up on Virat Kohli's ODI sacking, how his relationship declined with then BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, Kohli-Rohit Sharma's alleged rift rumours and made a stunning claim that Indian players take injections to play with injuries. In addition, he mentioned the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit and few others are in constant touch with him and visit his house. All this wasn't well received and Chetan paid the price for it. After his resignation, a BCCI official revealed that he had lost the trust of head coach Rahul Dravid, captains Rohit and Hardik and it wasn't possible for him to sit across them in future meetings.

"Coach Rahul Dravid, captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have completely lost faith in him. He couldn't possibly have sat across the table from them for selection committee meetings as he had lost all respect. He paid the price for being a big mouth," BCCI source told news agency Press Trust of India.