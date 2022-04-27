'Dhoni became captain out of nowhere': Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant to become India's next Test skipper

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has backed Rishabh Pant to become the next Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Wicket-keeper batter Pant has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Team India in the longest format over the last couple of years and is seen as one of the potential captaincy candidates for the future.

Pant's name was also debated alongside the likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for India's Test captaincy before Rohit Sharma was officially confirmed as Virat Kohli's successor in the whites earlier this year. Yuvraj believes the young wicket-keeper batter's game has evolved in the last few years and that he should be groomed as the next leader of the Test team.

Yuvraj also cited the example of the legendary MS Dhoni, who had not captained even at the domestic level before being appointed as India's T20I skipper ahead of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Dhoni went on to lead India to a memorable triumph and there was no looking back from there as he established his credentials as one of the best leaders in the history of the game with numerous triumphs at home and overseas.

“You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved. Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground," Yuvraj said on Sports 18 as he backed Pant to lead India in Tests in the future.

“You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don’t expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done," he added.

Yuvraj believes Pant has matured over the last couple of years and his performances with the bat have also improved immensely. The former India all-rounder picked Pant as the right guy to lead the Test team going forward while revealing that he often cites the example of the legendary Adam Gilchrist when talking to the left-hander.

“I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time. I don’t know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team," said Yuvraj.

“You already have four Test hundreds already and you can do that. In terms of best wicket-keeper batsman, I see Rishabh could be the future legend,” added the former India all-rounder.

Pant is currently leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The left-hander had inspired his team to the playoffs in IPL 2021 last year in what was his debut season as captain. Pant will be hoping to take Delhi Capitals to the playoffs once again this year.