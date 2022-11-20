Another video game innings: Virat Kohli hails Suryakumar Yadav as best in the world after 2nd T20I ton

Virat Kohli hailed Team India star Suryakumar Yadav as the best T20 batter in the world after his stunning century in the second T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20). Suryakumar notched up a brilliant knock of unbeaten 111 runs off just 51 balls to power India to a thumping 65-run win.

Suryakumar, who has been in sublime form in the shortest format this year, continued his purple patch with the willow after an eventful campaign for India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. The right-hander went all guns blazing against the Kiwis after coming out to bat at no.3 in the 2nd T20I.

Kohli, who is not part of the ongoing three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, took to Twitter to laud Suryakumar after his second T20I ton. The senior India batter said he didn't watch his innings but was certain it would have been another 'video game innings' referring to Suryakumar's incredible range of strokes.

"Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Asked to bat first, India sent out Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan to open the innings. However, the move didn't work out as Pant was dismissed cheaply on just 6 off 13 balls. Kishan departed after adding 33 runs for the second wicket with Suryakumar before the right-hander took control of India's innings.

India kept losing wickets at the other end but there was no stopping Suryakumar, who looked in destructive touch as he took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners. He added 39 runs for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (13) before posting another 82-run stand with Hardik Pandya (13) to propel India to a big score.