At least nine terrorists arrested by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan: Officials

Pakistani law enforcement agencies have reportedly arrested at least nine terrorists, including a young woman, allegedly belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), officials informed on Saturday, a report by PTI stated.

As per a statement, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province arrested nine terrorists. Six of them belong to the TTP and others to the IS.

"The CTD has conducted 42 IBOs (intelligence-based operations) in different districts of Punjab and arrested nine suspects," read the statement as quoted by PTI.

"The three IS activists were collecting funds for financial support of defunct organisation, distributing banned books among people and motivating peoples to join the organisation (IS)," the CTD said.

Meanwhile, a recent US State Department report on global terrorism revealed that Pakistan made "limited progress" on the most difficult aspects of its 2015 National Action Plan to counter-terrorism as it had pledged to dismantle terrorist organisations operating inside the country without "delay or discrimination".



The 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism, which was issued on Thursday (December 16), stated that terrorist groups continued to operate from Pakistan regionally.

The report mentioned that groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organisations and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continued to operate from Pakistani territory.

The report specifically mentioned that Pakistan did not take action against JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack "project manager" Sajid Mir. As per the report, both are believed to remain free in Pakistan.