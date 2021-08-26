As it happened: Islamic State suicide bombers kill more than 60 people at Kabul airport

Image shows injured being taken to hospital in Kabul Photograph: Reuters
Terror struck Kabul airport on Thursday as thousands of Afghans and foreigners clamoured to flee the country, more than a week after Taliban took control of the capital.
Aug 27, 2021, 07:39 AM
Joe Biden warns Kabul bombers, vows to avenge deaths of US soldiers
The United States President Joe Biden paid tribute to US soldiers who lost their lives in suicide bomb blasts at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26) and hailed them as "selfless heroes".
"For those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in an address at the White House on Thursday.
"I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities."
"We will respond with force and precision at the place we choose and a moment of our choosing," Biden added further affirming that the August 31 deadline for all US troops to leave Afghanistan and added that the US forces will evacuate as many people as possible before that date.
"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said.
"We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," he added.
"Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that's what we should do. I think they are right," The US President added.
Aug 27, 2021, 07:37 AM
The US Defense Department said that the number of American troops killed in the suicide bomb blasts at Kabul airport rose by one to 13 as earlier, there were reports that 12 US soldiers have lost their lives.
"A thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.
Aug 27, 2021, 07:36 AM
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blasts at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26) as reported by AFP. The suicide attacks killed more than 60 people including, 13 US soldiers as told by Afghan and US officials.
Aug 27, 2021, 01:01 AM
Pentagon briefing after Kabul blasts: Highlights
Twelve US servicemen were killed and 15 injured in two suicide bombing attacks in Kabul on Thursday by Islamic State militants, the head of US Central Command said.
Attack on Kabul airport was two suicide bombers from Islamic State: US general
US expects Islamic State will attempt more attacks in Kabul: Pentagon general
US determined to retaliate against IS for Kabul attack.
The US airlift in Kabul will continue despite the Islamic State attacks on the airport on Thursday which killed 12 US troops, the head of US Central Command said.
Aug 27, 2021, 01:02 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack: Reuters
Islamic State have claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport attacks on the group’s Telegram account, Reuters are reporting.
Aug 27, 2021, 12:55 AM
Aug 27, 2021, 12:50 AM
General McKenzie, the US Military Central Commander, has stated that the US is prepared to take action against those responsible for the Kabul attacks.
McKenzie has just confirmed that the attacks are believed to have been carried out by an affiliate of the Islamic State in Afghanistan known as the Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP.
Aug 27, 2021, 12:46 AM
"We will continue to carry out the mission despite this attack," says US Central Command Gen Kenneth McKenzie.
He also stated that approximately 1,000 US citizens are still believed to be in Afghanistan.
Aug 27, 2021, 12:19 AM
At least 12 US troops were killed and three others wounded in Thursday's explosions at Kabul airport, U.S. sources told Reuters, in what the Pentagon said was a "complex attack" during its evacuation mission from Afghanistan.
In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed multiple U.S. fatalities but did not give details. The U.S. servicemembers were among those killed when at least two blasts tore through crowds thronging the airport gates.
Aug 27, 2021, 12:00 AM
Kabul serial bomb blasts killed 60 and injured 140: BBC
A senior health official has told the BBC that at least 60 people were killed and 140 more were injured in the Kabul airport blasts.
Aug 26, 2021, 11:46 PM
JUST IN | Third explosion reported near Kabul airport, intermittent gunfire can be heard.
Aug 26, 2021, 11:40 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 11:40 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 11:40 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 11:02 PM
Pentagon: 'Number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport'
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says the U.S. "can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport.
"A number of others are being treated for wounds," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”
Aug 26, 2021, 10:39 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 10:33 PM
How world leaders are reacting to the Kabul, Afghanistan explosions
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has cancelled an upcoming trip to Israel, where she was expected to join Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The trip was cancelled due to "the tense situation in Afghanistan," according to a government spokesperson.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is set to chair an emergency security meeting with the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) after he was updated on the explosions, Reuters reported.
Aug 26, 2021, 10:30 PM
August 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021, 10:11 PM
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid Tweets
Aug 26, 2021, 09:49 PM
ISIS- Khorasan: What you should know
More than a week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a deadly blast outside the Kabul Airport has brought back horrifying memories for the country.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:48 PM
There was no indication from the White House on Thursday that Joe Biden plans to change the 31 August US withdrawal target as a result of twin explosions at the Kabul airport, a source familiar with the situation has told Reuters.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:47 PM
WATCH: Chaotic scenes in airport, hospital after Kabul airport terror attack
Kabul airport terror attack created chaos at the airport already thronged by hundreds of people wanting to escape the country. The blast claimed at least 13 lives. The blast took place at the Abbey gate of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:39 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 09:39 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 09:27 PM
UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:20 PM
Emergency hospital in Kabul says around 60 wounded have arrived so far from airport explosions.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:16 PM
The Abbey Gate, a British-controlled gateway to the airport that was only accessible through Taliban checkpoints.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:15 PM
What purpose do the target sites near the Baron hotel serve?
Aug 26, 2021, 09:12 PM
NATO chief says Kabul evacuation remains priority
Aug 26, 2021, 09:08 PM
A US official has told Reuters as many as five American troops may have been injured, citing initial information.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:06 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 09:01 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron says the French ambassador to Afghanistan will continue his mission but from Paris.
Aug 26, 2021, 09:00 PM
Macron warns next hours will be 'extremely risky' in Kabul, airport
Nobody expected such a rapid and brutal situation in Kabul. President Biden confirmed to us during the G7 that he will leave the military airport and stop its operations with Afghanistan.
I think de facto all of us are put in a position where we cannot protect all the Afghan people we wanted to protect.
Now it is our responsibility to build additional solutions to protect them during the coming weeks and months.
Aug 26, 2021, 08:56 PM
Reports saying now 30 killed in blasts pic.twitter.com/Et74OMlBvV
Aug 26, 2021, 08:53 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 08:51 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday convened crisis talks after a large explosion at Kabul airport, his office announced. A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson had been "updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul" and called a meeting of the COBR emergencies committee for later Thursday.
Aug 26, 2021, 08:49 PM
A second explosion took place at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirms.
Aug 26, 2021, 08:37 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 08:35 PM
13 people, including children, killed, reports news agency Reuters
People being moved from the gates of the airport in light of an imminent threat of a third attack.
WION correspondent @AnasMallick reports from #Kabul pic.twitter.com/pV2MIMrgMF
Aug 26, 2021, 08:35 PM
Photos: TOLO News#Kabul #KabulAirport #Afghanistan
Read full story: https://t.co/hak47aYFuE pic.twitter.com/y9fyvGIZDy
Aug 26, 2021, 08:35 PM
WION's @AnasMallick gets you more details from Kabul#Kabul #Afghanistan #KabulAirport
Read full story: https://t.co/W6gdQ5XUEM pic.twitter.com/EntrJBbyJe
Aug 26, 2021, 08:34 PM
Aug 26, 2021, 08:31 PM
A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.