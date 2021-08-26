As it happened: Islamic State suicide bombers kill more than 60 people at Kabul airport

Joe Biden warns Kabul bombers, vows to avenge deaths of US soldiers

The United States President Joe Biden paid tribute to US soldiers who lost their lives in suicide bomb blasts at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday (August 26) and hailed them as "selfless heroes".

"For those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in an address at the White House on Thursday.

"I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities."

"We will respond with force and precision at the place we choose and a moment of our choosing," Biden added further affirming that the August 31 deadline for all US troops to leave Afghanistan and added that the US forces will evacuate as many people as possible before that date.

"We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation," Biden said.

"We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," he added.

"Knowing the threat, knowing that we may very well have another attack, the military has concluded that that's what we should do. I think they are right," The US President added.