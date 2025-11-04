LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /You won’t believe people actually live in these 7 coldest countries of the world!

You won’t believe people actually live in these 7 coldest countries of the world!

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 18:05 IST

We often feel cold when the temperature drops just a little, but some countries face winter so harsh that temperatures plunge far below freezing. These nations experience extreme chill where snow and ice shape daily life. Want to know which countries endure the coldest winters on Earth?

Canada - Winters Drop To -30°C
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Canada - Winters Drop To -30°C

Canada faces fierce Arctic winds and heavy snowfall each winter. Many cities stay buried under thick layers of snow, and frozen lakes become natural ice hockey rinks. The cold can feel harsh, yet people adapt with winter sports and heating. The freezing winters are a big part of Canadian life.

Greenland - Almost Entirely Ice-Covered
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Greenland - Almost Entirely Ice-Covered

Greenland is largely covered in ice, making it one of Earth's harshest environments. Winters bring biting winds and icy seas that challenge daily living. The northern lights often light up the dark skies here, adding a rare natural sight to the frigid conditions.

Finland - Weeks Without Sunrise, Snow Blankets Land
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Finland - Weeks Without Sunrise, Snow Blankets Land

In Finland, winter lasts long with dark days lasting weeks without sunshine. Snow covers the land deeply, and reindeer herds roam these cold spaces. To keep warm, people use saunas regularly, blending tradition with daily life in a cold climate.

Norway - Icy Fjords and Snowbound Villages
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Norway - Icy Fjords and Snowbound Villages

Norway experiences winters that can drop well below zero. Its landscape is full of glaciers, icy fjords, and small villages mostly covered in snow during winter. Life in Norway adapts to these conditions, shaping culture and daily routines.

Iceland - Snowfall Constant, Hot Springs Provide Warmth
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Iceland - Snowfall Constant, Hot Springs Provide Warmth

Iceland sees continuous snowfall in winter, especially in northern regions where snow may stay year-round. Hot springs offer warmth and create a striking contrast between fire and ice, making Iceland’s winters unique and somewhat easier to bear.

Russia (Siberia) - Temperatures Plunge Below -50°C
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Russia (Siberia) - Temperatures Plunge Below -50°C

Siberia in Russia is infamous for brutal winters with temperatures dropping below minus 50 degrees Celsius. Cities like Yakutsk are among the coldest on Earth. Life here means dealing with ice fog, frozen streets, and constant cold that challenges all aspects of living.

Mongolia - Freezing Winds Sweep Vast Steppes
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Mongolia - Freezing Winds Sweep Vast Steppes

Mongolia’s winters are harsh, with strong freezing winds crossing its vast steppes. Nomadic herders live through icy nights where temperatures fall below minus 30 degrees Celsius. Their lifestyle relies on dressing warmly and adapting to one of the toughest climates in the world.

Trending Photo

Squid Game to Lupin: 7 must watch international web series on Netflix to binge-watch today
8

Squid Game to Lupin: 7 must watch international web series on Netflix to binge-watch today

6 Best romantic K-Dramas of all time to watch on Netflix
7

6 Best romantic K-Dramas of all time to watch on Netflix

Who’s powering the planet? Know the top 10 countries producing the most electricity
10

Who’s powering the planet? Know the top 10 countries producing the most electricity

Top 6 movies to watch on OTT that are based on real-life natural disasters: from 2012 to Kedarnath
7

Top 6 movies to watch on OTT that are based on real-life natural disasters: from 2012 to Kedarnath

Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z
7

Do you know? Only two of the world’s 195 countries start with the letter Z