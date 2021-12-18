Yearender 2021-From Zomato to DLF: Here are India's 10 biggest IPOs

The state-run miner raised 151.99 billion rupees in what was India’s biggest initial public offering of shares. Coal India is the world’s largest coal miner.
General Insurance Corp of India
The state-run reinsurer raised 112.57 billion rupees. As a sole reinsurer in the domestic reinsurance market, provides reinsurance to the direct general insurance companies in the Indian market.
SBI Cards and Payment Services
SBI Cards and Payment Services, owned by the State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, the company raised 103.41 billion rupees.
Reliance Power
Reliance Power, helped by investors’ faith in the family’s name as a result of the group of companies set up by Anil Ambani’s father, tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, the company raised 101.23 billion rupees.
New India Assurance
New India Assurance, the state-run company raised 95.86 billion rupees. Founded by Sir Dorabji Tata in 1919, today it operates in 28 countries and headquartered at Mumbai, India.
Zomato
Zomato, the food delivery app raised 93.75 billion rupees. Launched in 2008, the company collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Indian start-up Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.
DLF
Delhi Land & Finance is a commercial real estate developer. It was founded by Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh in 1946 and it is based in New Delhi, India. The company raised 91.88 billion rupees in its IPO in 2007.
HDFC Standard Life Insurance
HDFC Standard Life Insurance, now known as HDFC Life Insurance raised 86.95 billion rupees in its IPO. It competes with players including SBI Life Insurance.
SBI Life Insurance
SBI Life Insurance had raised 83.89 billion rupees. The company was started as a joint venture between State Bank of India and French financial institution BNP Paribas Cardif.
Gland Pharma
Gland Pharma is based in the southern tech hub of Hyderabad. The company raised 64.80 billion rupees. Established in 1978, Gland Pharma makes injectable generic drugs and sells its products in over 60 countries.