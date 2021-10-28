Xavi Hernandez, the frontrunner! Here are candidates who can replace sacked Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

As Ronald Koeman has been sacked as coach of Barcelona, here are candidates who can replace him

Ronald Koeman sacked by Barcelona

Ronald Koeman has been sacked as coach of Barcelona, the club announced on Wednesday (October 28). Barca have won only two of their last seven league games under Koeman, a run that included losing to Real Madrid in Clasico at Camp Nou on October 24.

The club statement released a statement, which read: "FC Barcelona has dismissed Ronald Koeman as coach of the first team tonight.

"The president of the club, Joan Laporta, has informed him after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad this Thursday at the Ciudad Deportiva.

"The FC Barcelona wants to thank him for his services and wishes him good luck in his career."

Here's a list of leading candidates to become Koeman’s successor:

