/Lost for decades, wreck of WWII era Japanese Destroyer Teruzuki unearthed after 83 years

The WWII Japanese destroyer Teruzuki, lost for over 83 years, has been discovered in stunning condition beneath the Pacific. Explore its history, dramatic sinking, and why this underwater find matters today.
The wreckage of Tezuki, a World War II-era Japanese destroyer, was discovered in amazing condition under the Pacific Ocean. It was sunk in 1942 by the US troops during the Guadalcanal campaign. It remained hidden for over eight decades before researchers of the Ocean Exploration Trust organisation discovered it.
The Teruzuki was part of the Japanese elite class of destroyers, with torpedos and anti-aircraft guns. It played a crucial role in escorting Japanese fleets during WWII. Sleek, fast, and deadly, it was considered one of the most advanced destroyers of its time.
Marine archaeologists scanned the seabed near the Solomon Islands, using remotely operated submarines. They found that Teruzuki's structure was still intact, deck guns in place, and even Japanese characters were visible on equipment. It was like stepping into a perfectly preserved moment from the past.
On December 12, 1942, it was struck by a US torpedo, an explosion ripped through the ship, and this led to the fiery end of the fiery end of the ship. While evacuating troops, 40 crew members died, and the ship sank to oblivion.
While no historical images of the destroyer Teruzuki exist today, her build was similar to her sister ship, Akisuki.
The wreck lies in the Ironbottom Sound. It was named so because of the numerous warships sunk there during WWII. Each wreck, including Teruzuki, holds clues about the brutal naval confrontations between Japan and the Allied forces. Each discovery is a time capsule. As technology improves, more forgotten vessels may resurface