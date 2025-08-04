/WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Full winners ft. Cody Rhodes, MASSIVE return headlines Night 2

In perhaps the most-awaited match of SummerSlam 2025, which truly delivered, 17-time world champion John Cena took on challenger Cody Rhodes in a street fight. From delivering respective finishes multiple times, only for both to defy the pin falls each time, Cena and Cody took it off stage, hitting each other with everything in front of them.

A title match, whose duration was good as 40 minutes, had it all, with Cody hitting Cena with a final Cross Rhodes at the end to beat him and win his second WWE title match.

Cena congratulated Cody for the title win, as he said goodbye to New York and SummerSlam, thanking them for their love and countless memories. However, just when he was about to leave, Brock Lesnar’s music hit, shocking the WWE universe. He came out of nowhere and delivered his finished move to Cena to wrap up proceedings.