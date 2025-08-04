/WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Full winners ft. Cody Rhodes, MASSIVE return headlines Night 2

On the heels of WWE SummerSlam Night 1 results at the MetLife Stadium in New York, the following night, the first-of-its-kind two-day extravaganza was bigger, better and unforgettable. Here are the complete results of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2.
The star-studded triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship opened SummerSlam 2025 Night 2, with the champion Naomi standing tall against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.
The six-man TLC tag match at SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 saw everyone leave their best on the wrestling mat to entertain the fans. A contest filled with action saw Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy) beat all others, including Andrade and Rey Fenix, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Saban), The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).
Becky Lynch emerged victorious in her title defence against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental title match at SummerSlam Night 2. Losing to Becky will restrict Lyra from challenging for the same title as long as Becky holds it as part of the match stipulation.
In one of the most highly anticipated matches of the night, the two Samoan brothers, US champion Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, faced off in a Steel Cage match. The two heels showed grit and zeal during this electrifying clash, with the challenger (Fatu) also breaking the handcuffs during this segment, only for Solo to make the most of this chance and walk out of the cage, retaining his title.
Another banger of a title match (for the Intercontinental Championship) between the champion Dominic Mysterio and the challenger AJ Styles kept the crowd invested in it. After two-and-fro and cheeky shots, including paying tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero, the junior Mysterio hit the frog splash to take the win and retain his title.
In perhaps the most-awaited match of SummerSlam 2025, which truly delivered, 17-time world champion John Cena took on challenger Cody Rhodes in a street fight. From delivering respective finishes multiple times, only for both to defy the pin falls each time, Cena and Cody took it off stage, hitting each other with everything in front of them.
A title match, whose duration was good as 40 minutes, had it all, with Cody hitting Cena with a final Cross Rhodes at the end to beat him and win his second WWE title match.
Cena congratulated Cody for the title win, as he said goodbye to New York and SummerSlam, thanking them for their love and countless memories. However, just when he was about to leave, Brock Lesnar’s music hit, shocking the WWE universe. He came out of nowhere and delivered his finished move to Cena to wrap up proceedings.