/WWE SNME 2025 Full Results: John Cena's retirement match and more

WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event (SNME) ended with John Cena’s retirement match, with everyone from the locker room coming out to bid adieu to the ‘Greatest of All Time’. Check out the full results.
The SNME opener between NXT Champion Oba Femi and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes opened the show, with Oba keeping everyone intact with his in-ring prowess. As he looked to cement his main-event picture upon entering either of RAW or SMACKDOWN, Drew McIntyre interfered and attacked Cody, forcing the match to end in a disqualification.
Another banger of a match followed between the present (Bayley) and the future of the women’s division (Sola Ruca). The NXT star showcased her athleticism throughout, keeping Bayley both off-balance and struggling to keep pace with her. After two and fro and despite Bayley gaining an upper hand at one point, Ruca put her shoulder on the mat for a three-count, and with the win, indicated her main roster debut sooner.
The third match of the evening was for the tag titles between champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans. Despite the young pair taking on WWE champions right after the bell rang, the veteran stars schooled the NXT upstarts with their in-ring experience. A match that ended within seven minutes was filled with breathtaking moves and the champions retaining their titles.
Following months of action, drama and all kinds of feuds and storylines, it all came down to John Cena’s retirement match, his final as an active in-ring WWE wrestler against Gunther. With the crowd backing him throughout, Cena put on a show against Gunther, with both throwing everything at each other. Despite ‘Thank You Cena’ and ‘Super Cena’ chants, Gunther kept putting in his trademark sleeper hold on the ‘Greatest of All Time’.
Although Cena’s in-ring experience helped him escape the sleeper hold numerously, Gunther’s grit did what none of the wrestlers could – made him tap out, much to everyone’s shock and disappointment.
Gunther made Cena tap out and beat him in his retirement match.
Meanwhile, after Gunther left the ring, the whole backroom staff came out to bid adieu to Cena on his retirement match and celebrate perhaps the greatest WWE career among all.