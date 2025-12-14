/WWE SNME 2025 Full Results: John Cena's retirement match and more

Following months of action, drama and all kinds of feuds and storylines, it all came down to John Cena’s retirement match, his final as an active in-ring WWE wrestler against Gunther. With the crowd backing him throughout, Cena put on a show against Gunther, with both throwing everything at each other. Despite ‘Thank You Cena’ and ‘Super Cena’ chants, Gunther kept putting in his trademark sleeper hold on the ‘Greatest of All Time’.

Although Cena’s in-ring experience helped him escape the sleeper hold numerously, Gunther’s grit did what none of the wrestlers could – made him tap out, much to everyone’s shock and disappointment.

Gunther made Cena tap out and beat him in his retirement match.

Meanwhile, after Gunther left the ring, the whole backroom staff came out to bid adieu to Cena on his retirement match and celebrate perhaps the greatest WWE career among all.