World’s most famous stolen paintings that have never been found!
As Dutch Golden-Age master Frans Hals' valuable painting, "Two Laughing Boys" worth $18 million, got stolen for the third time, here are some of the most famous stolen paintings in the world that are yet to be found!
The Storm on the Sea of Galilee by Rembrandt
Rembrandt’s only seascape, The Storm on the Sea of Galilee, which depicts Christ calming a storm, has an estimated value of a whopping $100 million.
The painting was stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, in one of the largest art-heists in history!
The Concert by Johannes Vermeer
Johannes Vermeer 's well-known masterpiece The Concert, worth an estimated $200 million, is infamously known as the most valuable unrecovered stolen painting in the world.
For the past 27 years, a stellar reward of $10 million has been offered to anyone who could provide any information that would lead to the recovery of either of the painting.
Harlequin Head by Pablo Picasso
This painting was stolen from the the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam on October 16, 2012 in the ''art heist of the century'' along with works by Matisse, Monet and Gauguin.
In January, 2013, after the police arrested the suspect Radu Dogaru, his mother, Olga Dogaru, decided to destroy the evidence and burned all stolen masterpieces in a furnace. Experts estimate the value of the lost works at 100-200 million euros.
Le Pigeon Aux Petits Pois by Pablo Picasso
Pablo Picasso holds the record for the artist with the most stolen artworks in the world, with more than 1,000 of his artworks reported missing. This painting, also known as The Pigeon with Green Peas, was stolen in May 2010 from the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, in France.
A thorough international investigation led to the arrest of the perpetrator in 2011, but he claimed to have deposited the painting in a dumpster outside the museum. The $28 million artwork has never been found: it was most likely destroyed along with the rest of trash in the dumpster.
The Just Judges by Jan Van Eyck
One of the most precious artworks in the world, the 12-Panel Ghent Altarpiece at the Saint Bavo Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium, dating back to 1432, was stolen in 1934 and replaced by a note that was written in French, saying: “Taken from Germany by the Treaty of Versailles”.
When local Belgian politician Arsène Goedertier, was on his deathbed in November 1934, he confessed to his lawyer that he knew about the location of the missing panel but he would take the secret to his grave.
This led to him becoming the prime suspect of the crime, as the baffling mystery of the missing panel remains unsolved to date. The missing panel was replaced in 1945 with a copy made by Jef Van der Veken, a Belgian art-restorer, to complete the Altarpiece.
Nativity with St. Francis and St. Lawrence
Caravaggio’s majestic painting entitled Nativity with St. Francis and St. Lawrence, painted in 1609, was stolen in 1969 from the Oratory of San Lorenzo in Palermo, Italy.
It is currently listed on the FBI’s list of top 10 art thefts of all time and its value has been estimated at $20 million.
Many experts speculate that the painting was stolen by members of the notorious Sicilian Mafia, but the investigators still have no clue about its current location.
Poppy Flowers by Van Gogh
With an estimated value of $55 million, Poppy Flowers by Van Gogh, a small painting that depicts a vase of lush red and yellow poppies, was actually stolen twice.
In 1977, it vanished from the Mohamed Mahmoud Khalil Museum in Cairo and was recovered 10 years later when a black market art dealer attempted to sell it in Kuwait.