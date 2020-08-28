World’s most famous stolen paintings that have never been found!

The Just Judges by Jan Van Eyck

One of the most precious artworks in the world, the 12-Panel Ghent Altarpiece at the Saint Bavo Cathedral in Ghent, Belgium, dating back to 1432, was stolen in 1934 and replaced by a note that was written in French, saying: “Taken from Germany by the Treaty of Versailles”.

When local Belgian politician Arsène Goedertier, was on his deathbed in November 1934, he confessed to his lawyer that he knew about the location of the missing panel but he would take the secret to his grave.

This led to him becoming the prime suspect of the crime, as the baffling mystery of the missing panel remains unsolved to date. The missing panel was replaced in 1945 with a copy made by Jef Van der Veken, a Belgian art-restorer, to complete the Altarpiece.

