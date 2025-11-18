/World's most deadliest place to drive: Top nations with the highest road deaths

Around 1.19 million people die in road accidents every year. According to the WHO database, Guinea is the deadliest place to drive. Road deaths are more common in poor and underdeveloped countries, with as many as nine in ten road traffic deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.
Guinea has the highest road fatality rate in the world, with 37.4 deaths per 100,000 population and costs around $1.4 billion annually. The majority of the fatalities are reported among pedestrians, motorcyclists, and occupants of vehicles. This is particularly because of poor infrastructure, as only a tiny portion of the road network is paved.
Libya also has one of the highest road fatalities, 34.0 deaths per 100,000 population. One of the major contributing factors is rash driving, speeding, and a lack of adherence to traffic regulations. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, 619 traffic deaths were recorded across the country, alongside nearly 1,800 injuries
With an estimated 31.3 deaths per 100,000 population as of 2021 data, Haiti has the third dangerous streets. The majority of the victims are pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. The motorcyclists also have a disregard for traffic regulations, with drivers speeding and rarely wearing helmets.
According to the WHO estimates, Kenya has high road accident fatalities. Around 28.2 deaths per 100,000 population, a little bit above the Sub-Saharan average of 27 deaths per 100,000 population. As of November 2025, Kenya recorded over 4,195 road deaths for the year.
Thailand has one of the highest road traffic fatalities, with 25.4 deaths per 100,000 population. Motorcyclists account for 74 per cent of the fatalities, and over 85 per cent are due to rash driving, speeding, and disregard for traffic facilities.