World's 10 safest airlines to travel in 2020

Airlines across the globe were rated on the basis of audits from aviation bodies and governments, crash and serious incident records, fleet age, financial position, pilot training and culture by AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product review website, which monitors 405 airlines around the world and produces an annual list of the ones deemed safest.

The top ten safest airlines in the world are as follows:

#10 Virgin Australia

It is one of the largest airlines of Australia. It commenced services on 31 August 2000 by the name Virgin Blue.

(Photograph:Reuters)

#9 Cathay Pacific

It is the flag carrier of Hong Kong. The operations and subsidiaries of the airline provide services to more than 190 destinations in more than 60 countries worldwide.

(Photograph:AFP)

#8 Alaska Airlines

It is an Alaska-based airline.

is the fifth largest airline in the United States when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and number of destinations served.

(Photograph:AFP)

#7 Emirates

It is a state-owned airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai.

(Photograph:AFP)

#6 Singapore Airlines

It is the flag carrier airline of Singapore. It flies to 62 destinations in 32 countries on five continents.

(Photograph:AFP)

#5 Qatar Airways

It is the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar. The airline operates in over 150 international destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe and North and South America. 

(Photograph:AFP)

#4 Etihad Airways

It is Abu Dhabi-based airline. It is the second-largest airline in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It commenced operations in November 2003.

(Photograph:AFP)

#3 EVA Air

EVA Air or Evergreen Airways, is a Taiwanese international airline based at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei, Taiwan.

It is a operating passenger and offers dedicated cargo services to over 40 international destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America.

(Photograph:AFP)

#2 Air New Zealand

It is the flag carrier airline of New Zealand. 

The airline operates scheduled passenger flights to 20 domestic and 32 international destinations in 20 countries, primarily around and inside the Pacific.

(Photograph:AFP)

#1 Qantas Airways

It is the flag carrier of Australia and its largest airline by fleet size, international flights and international destinations.

It has been rated the safest airline in the world for what is effectively the seventh year in a row.

 

(Photograph:AFP)