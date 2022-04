Every year on April 20, thousands take out a parade to celebrate World Weed Day. On this day (4/20) pot smokers around the world gather and smoke up together to celebrate the herb.

Events are usually held, with participants also aiming to bring awareness to the cause of the legalisation of marijuana.

With weed being illegal in many parts of the world, 4/20 or 420 is a part celebration and part protest against what some perceive as excessive laws against the drug.