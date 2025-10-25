/World pollution rankings 2025: Top 10 most polluted cities in the world

Delhi consistently ranks among the top 3 most polluted cities in the world. As of October 25, 2025, it is the most polluted city in the world, with air quality edging from unhealthy to very unhealthy, reporting levels above 186. The condition worsens every year beginning from Diwali, lasting through winter. Vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants, every year, pollutants from Diwali firecrackers and stubble burning make the city dangerous. Despite interventions by the authority, like the Graded Response Action Plan, residents, especially elders, suffer from respiratory problems