The ongoing pandemic has impacted all aspects of life in multiple ways and the performing arts are no exception. The ebb and flow of uncertainty and hope continue in 2021 and on World Theatre Day, some of Zee Theatre’s talents hold forth on how the onset of COVID-19 last year affected them personally and just what they foresee as the future of theatre in the time to come.

Mahesh Dattani, Sonali Kulkarni, Lilette Dubey, and Aahana Kumra also discuss ways to sustain theatre today.