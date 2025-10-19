/World’s smallest border between Spain and Morocco is just 85 metres

Did you know there is an international border shorter than the length of a tennis court? This tiny 85-metre stretch connects Spain and Morocco in one of the world’s most unusual border stories. Know how a natural event reshaped it and why this little-known spot holds centuries of history.
Spain and Morocco share the world’s shortest land border, measuring just 85 metres. This tiny stretch of land is unusual as it directly connects a small Spanish territory to the African mainland. Despite its tiny length, it holds great importance historically and politically.
This border is part of a rocky outcrop called Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera. It is a small peninsula on the north coast of Morocco but controlled by Spain. The land is just about 19,000 square metres in size, which is roughly the size of three football fields.
Originally, Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera was an island. But in 1934, a strong earthquake caused the sea between the island and the Moroccan coast to dry up, joining the two by a narrow strip of land. This natural event created the current 85-metre border connecting Spain and Morocco.
Spain took control of this territory back in 1564. It has remained under Spanish control ever since, even though Morocco claims it. The site serves as a reminder of Spain’s historical presence in North Africa.
Though just 85 metres long, the border is important for political and security reasons. It helps Spain maintain a foothold in North Africa. The border is fenced and watched closely by both Spanish and Moroccan forces.
This 85-metre border stands out as the shortest international land border in the world linking a European country directly to Africa. It shows how geography and history combine to form curious and significant places on our planet.