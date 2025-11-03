With a score of only 0.49 in the WJP Rule of Law Index, India ranked 86 globally in terms of the judicial system or legal system. The Indian justice system has significant issues due to a massive backlog of cases, a severe shortage of judges, and procedural delays, leading to very slow case disposal rates. Other problems include corruption, a lack of transparency, inadequate infrastructure, and a high percentage of undertrials, which cripples its efficiency and accessibility.