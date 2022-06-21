World Music Day: B-town stars with exceptional singing skills

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST)

Since the beginning of the Indian Film industry, many actors have dabbled in multiple facets of filmmaking. There have been many actors who not only were good actors but also inherited talents such as writing, film producing, direction, editing and also singing. There has been no shortage of multi-talented people in the industry.

On World Music Day, which is celebrated today (21st June), let's look at some of the young Bollywood actors who are not just talented actors but have also proved their mettle as good singers.

Here's the list:

Alia Bhatt

One of the most talented and sought-after actresses, Alia Bhatt also dons the hat of the finest singers in B-town. The beautiful actress has sung popular songs like 'Samjhawan', 'Ikk Kudi' and 'Humsafar'.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha not only can act brilliantly but sings melodiously too. Shraddha is a trained classical singer and made her singing debut professionally with the film 'Ek Villain' where she sang the hit number 'Teri Galliyan' followed by 'Bezuban Ishq' and three songs in 'Rock On 2'. We wish to hear more songs from the talented actor and singer.

Tiger Shroff

The young Indian version of Rambo Tiger Shroff not only aces being Bollywood's action star but the actor can sing well too. Tiger made his singing debut with the music single 'Unbelievable' in 2018 featuring him in the music video. The actor recently made his feature film singing debut in 'Heropanti 2' with the song 'Miss Hairan'. 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann is one of the most sought-after actors of current times in Bollywood. The multi-talented actor is winning hearts of his fans film after film. Ayushmann made his debut as a singer and actor with 'Vicky Donor', since then the actor kept on singing his own songs and even did some music singles like his younger brother Aparshakti.

Richa Chadha

The versatile actress Richa Chadha after proving her acting skills in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Masaan', 'Fukrey' amongst others took her talent to the next level by showing the world that she can sing well too. The actress made debut in 2018 with the Punjabi track 'Gwandian’ with Dr. Zeus. The song went on to be an instant hit with the music lovers.

Aparshakti Khurana

The multi-talented actor Aparshakti is not only a good actor but he can create magic through his mesmerizing voice. The young actor started singing at an early age but got into music professionally with the 2016 hit song 'Ik Vaari' from 'Vicky Donor' where he was the co-singer with his elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Since then the actor has released multiple hit music singles and cover songs including his recent single hits 'Balle Ni Balle' and 'Choti Choti Gal'.

