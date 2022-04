Malaria- Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Malaria is a parasitic disease spread by bites from infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. This disease is both- avoidable and treatable. Human malaria is caused by five parasite species, two of which- Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax are the most dangerous.

Symptoms of malaria generally appears in 10-15 days after the mosquito bite. The first indications of malaria are: fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, lethargy, chills, stomach-ache, this can be mild and even difficult to recognise as malaria. However, children with severe malaria symptoms can be anaemia, metabolic acidosis, cerebral malaria.

Malaria is a disease that can be prevented and even treated. Artemisinin-based combination therapy is the current best treatment, especially for Plasmodium falciparum malaria (ACT). Malaria can also be prevented with antimalarial medications and vaccinations as well.



(Photograph:Others)