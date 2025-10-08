Top 10 countries with the largest road networks in the world- Check where India ranks

India has the largest road network in the world, extending more than 6.6 million km, which is nearly 2km of road per square km of land. Approximately 4.5million km are paved roads and 1.4 million km of national highways. However, the sheer length of the road doesn't tell the complete picture. Even though the road network has improved significantly over the last decade, it still suffers from quality, connectivity gaps and infrastructure efficiency, specifically with a huge urban-rural gap. A long portion of the road is still single-lane or less maintained, which reduces the potential economic benefits. Nonetheless, the growth over the last decade has been remarkable; India expanded the national highway network from 91,287 km to 1,46,145 km, a reflection of ambitious infrastructure growth.