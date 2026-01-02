According to the data from the World Population Review, the top 10 most introverted countries are as follows. The rankings are based on a NERIS Type Explorer personality test among approximately 40.1 million individuals, where a higher score means more introversion.
Reunion, an uninhabited island, was colonised by France in the 17th century. As of 2025, the total population of 893,100, among whom 54.45 per cent are introverted.
Located at the tip of South America, Argentina has appx 47.5 million population, out of which 54.57 per cent are introverted.
Located in northern Europe, the country is the, it is world's northernmost and secluded country a perfect place for introverts. It is one of the most ethnically and culturally homogeneous countries in Europe, with some influence of neighbouring Baltic and Germanic people. The population of Finland is around 5.64 million, and approximately 54.65 per cent of Finnish people are introverted.
Poland is largely Catholic. Catholicism should inculcate a value of communion; however, considering the harrowing history of the Second World War, Poland has a huge scar left over it. Out of the 37.4 million population, 54.83 per cent are introverted.
The footballing giant of Brazil has both extroverted exotic dancers as well as introverted surfers or religious people. Brazil has roughly 223 million out, of which 54.93 per cent are introverted.
It is part of the Danish monarchy. The region is composed of volcanic rocks and experiences frequent rain, with picturesque geography. Nearly 55.11 per cent of residents are introverted
The North African country is predominantly Sunni Muslim and ethnically Arab, with roughly 70 per cent of the population under the age of 45 and Around 55.15 per cent of Algerians are introverted. Despite being highly introverted, Algerian society is collectivist, ie introversion does not imply isolation.
Chile and Argentina share two different sections of the tip of the South American continent. Culturally, Chile is a collective society, but 55.46 per cent are introverted.
Lithuania is the largest of the three Baltic states and has long been part of Russia until 1990. The cold climate has a reputation and image of being introverted. Around 55.6 per cent are introverted.
Known as the Island of Flowers is another overseas territory of France with a mixed European and African population. Around 56.42 per cent are introverted.