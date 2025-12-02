/World Computer Literacy Day 2025: Top 10 nations in digital performance — Check the global scoreboard

Based on the IMD’s 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, Switzerland tops the list. This ranking is calculated based on the countries' Technology, Training & Education and AI investment. Let's have a look at the top 10 nations in the digital performance.
Switzerland ranks first in the 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, led by its top position in Knowledge and a strong rise to second in Future Readiness. Despite a slight drop to seventh in Technology, it shows top-tier Talent, Training & Education, and Business Agility. Strengths include research legislation, IP rights, and knowledge transfer, though broadband penetration and contract enforcement remain weaker areas.
Driven by its world-leading Technology factor and strong Knowledge and Future Readiness scores, the US climbs to second place excelling in AI investment, venture capital, scientific output, internet retailing, and computer science education. Weaknesses include poor attitudes toward globalisation, restrictive immigration laws, and gaps in employee training and public education spending, affecting talent accessibility and long-term competitiveness.
Singapore slips to third after leading in 2024 but remains highly competitive, ranking fourth in Knowledge, second in Technology, and sixth in Future Readiness. It leads globally in high-tech patent grants per capita and excels in education, IT integration, and cyber capacity. Declines stem from weaker Future Readiness sub-factors, low telecom investment, modest internet retailing, and limited public education spending.
Supported by top-five Technology and Knowledge rankings and a jump to 10th in Future Readiness, Hong Kong rises to fourth spot leading globally in Technological Framework and Adaptive Attitudes, with strong Talent, high-tech exports, and science graduates. Weaknesses persist in IT Integration, including low government cybersecurity capacity and weak privacy protection laws, despite strong business agility and global openness.
Denmark falls to fifth but remains digitally advanced, ranking first in Future Readiness and top 10 in Knowledge and Technology. It leads globally in E-Government, E-Participation, secure internet servers, and employee training. Its slight decline reflects weaker Knowledge factors, including fewer science graduates and female researchers, along with low R&D productivity and a modest number of high-tech patent grants.
The Netherlands climbs to 6th spot with improvements across all digital factors, notably rising to fourth in Technology and Future Readiness. It boasts strong capital markets, secure servers, globalised attitudes, and high tablet usage. Its Knowledge strength includes international managerial experience and attracting skilled talent. Weaknesses appear in Training & Education, few science graduates—especially women—and modest employee training quality.
Canada jumps to seventh, driven by major gains in Future Readiness and Knowledge. It leads globally in Training & Education and ranks high in Talent, IT Integration, scientific employment, and attracting skilled professionals. Strong AI investment and venture capital support its Technology score. Weaknesses include low wireless broadband penetration, limited high-tech exports, contract enforcement challenges, and slow adoption of AI-related laws.
It drops to eighth but remains strong in digital competitiveness, ranking third in Knowledge and maintaining top 10 positions across all sub-factors. Strengths include high education spending, employee training, and scientific employment. Its fall stems from weaker Future Readiness, declining business agility, low female researcher representation, and modest telecom investment, despite strong analytics adoption and strong financial sector performance.
The UAE secured the ninth position, excelling in Future Readiness and Technology. It leads globally in Talent, digital skills, and attracting skilled professionals. Strong regulatory frameworks, capital access, immigration policies, and public–private partnerships support its rise. However, weaknesses in Knowledge persist, including low R&D intensity, limited public education spending, and slow progress in AI and privacy legislation.
Supported by its third-place Future Readiness and world-leading Business Agility, Taiwan ranks 10th, with its strengths including big data use, strong capital markets, high-tech exports, and high R&D personnel density. Technology ranks 11th, but Knowledge lags at 16th. Challenges include low female researcher representation, high tertiary pupil–teacher ratios, and the lowest global ranking for passing AI-related laws.