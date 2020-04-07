Working out during coronavirus lockdown: New exercises, uncanny technique for sportspersons

With all the sporting events at a halt, Athletes across the globe have come up with unique training methods to keep their forms boosting despite a lockdown!

Check out your favourite stars beating the virus!

Ahmed Sawi

Palestinian fitness trainer and bodybuilder Ahmed Sawi lifts his sofa as a part of his training regime at his home in Gaza.

(Photograph:AFP)

Navdip Saini

Indian pacer spearhead Navdip Saini inspired his fan with a video post on Instagram.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Marcel Nguyen

German gymnast Marcel Nguyen works on his parallel bars routine in his mother’s garden in Unterhaching.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Lasse Lührs

Triathlete Lasse Lührs performs dry swimming training on beer crates at his girlfriend’s house which is in Wesselingen. Lasse is from Alicante, but decided to stay in Germany as lockdown restrictions are not as strict as in Spain. He trains for his cycling in the garage. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Anjum Moudgil

India's Olympic shooter Anjum Moudgil shared a video on Instagram.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Florian Angert 

Triathletes Florian Angert is training in Schwaigern, Germany.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Isac Viana

Isac Viana, a national volleyball player for Brazil, trains with his wife Luíla Melo and their dog Thor in Belo Horizonte.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spends time with family and train hards to stay in form despite suspension of La Liga due to the novel coronavirus.

La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks after Spanish club Real Madrid's players were put in quarantine.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has fun with his daughter while training at home after German league Bundesliga was suspended due to the novel coronavirus.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Evandro Guerra

Brazilian volleyball player Evandro Guerra trains at home in Belo Horizonte with help from his dog, Vida.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. trains hard to stay in-form after suspension of Ligue 1 and UEFA Champios League ends to perform for PSG.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Paulo Dybala

Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala is all smiles as he trains at his home despite Italy facing its worst pandemic outbreak. The outbreak has forced suspension of the Italian top-flight league, the Serie A.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Topics