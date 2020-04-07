Working out during coronavirus lockdown: New exercises, uncanny technique for sportspersons

With all the sporting events at a halt, Athletes across the globe have come up with unique training methods to keep their forms boosting despite a lockdown!
Check out your favourite stars beating the virus!
Triathlete Lasse Lührs performs dry swimming training on beer crates at his girlfriend’s house which is in Wesselingen. Lasse is from Alicante, but decided to stay in Germany as lockdown restrictions are not as strict as in Spain. He trains for his cycling in the garage.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos spends time with family and train hards to stay in form despite suspension of La Liga due to the novel coronavirus.
La Liga announced Spain's top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks after Spanish club Real Madrid's players were put in quarantine.
(Photograph:Instagram)