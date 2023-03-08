Women’s Day: Binge-watch OTT series that celebrate woman’s resilience and strength

Written By: Zeba Khan Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

As the world celebrates International Women's Day on March 8 today, we pick some of the best roles written for women characters in the OTT space in the recent past in India. From Raveena Tandon in Aranyak to Sushmita Sen in Aarya, these characters are relatable for every woman while being inspirational in their own right. These shows celebrate their power, courage, and determination to break down barriers and fight for their rights.

Top OTT picks to binge-watch this Women's Day:

Aranyak - Netflix

Featuring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee, Aryanyak follows a female police officer who is assigned to investigate a series of murders in the forests of West Bengal. As Kasturi Dogra (played by Tandon) delves deeper into the case, she uncovers a web of secrets and lies that threaten to upend the entire region. With its stunning visuals, intricate plot, and talented cast, Aranyak is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and mysteries. Aranyak is a tribute to the beauty and power of nature, as well as a commentary on the intersection of gender and power in modern India. So, this Women's Day, watch Aranyak as a reminder of the incredible strength and tenacity of women.



Hush Hush - Prime Video

A perfect watch this Women's Day, Hush Hush delves into the complex lives of women whose carefully crafted facade begins to crumble when their past secrets are exposed. The show explores the tumultuous journey of women as they navigate through the web of lies, deceit, and the patriarchal society that seeks to hold them back. From the production and costume designers to the associate and co-producers, art and costume teams, production crew, and even the security function, women are at the forefront of this powerful series. Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka make their digital debut with the series, while Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna deliver unforgettable performances in their lead roles. This is a testament to the incredible talent and strength of women in the entertainment industry.



Churails - Zee5

Set against the backdrop of Karachi's glamorous elite, Churails is a powerful and unapologetic commentary on the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society. It tells the story of four women who come together to start a secret detective agency, exposing the hidden lives of cheating husbands and corrupt businessmen. With its all-female cast and crew, it is a celebration of female empowerment and solidarity. The show features a talented ensemble cast that includes Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Mehar Bano, and Nimra Bucha. Churails is a groundbreaking series that challenges stereotypes and boldly portrays the strength and resilience of women. Churails is currently streaming on Zee5.



Agar Tum Saath Ho - Pocket FM

Agar Tum Saath Ho is a story about a girl named Naina who builds herself from scratch after going through a heartbreak. An audio story about finding oneself, dealing with emotional baggage amid personal issues, the story focuses on how one can rise above all personal struggles and find hope in darkness. By tuning in to this riveting story on PocketFM, we are invited to witness how Naina battles through the trials and tribulations of life, emerging as a woman of substance. Let's take this opportunity to commemorate the power of women and the resilience that fuels them, by immersing ourselves in narratives that inspire and empower us.



Aarya - Disney+Hotstar

Starring the talented Sushmita Sen, Aarya tells the story of a strong-willed woman who must take over her husband's criminal empire after he is assassinated. As Aarya navigates the dangerous underworld of drugs and violence, she also confronts the challenges of being a mother and protecting her family. With its high-stakes plot and complex characters, Aarya is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling. But what truly sets the series apart is its portrayal of a woman who refuses to be defined by the expectations of society. Watch Aarya Season 1 and 2 on Disney+Hotstar to witness the strength of women who refuse to back down in the face of adversity.



Maharani - SonyLIV

Maharani show follows the journey of a simple housewife who unexpectedly becomes the chief minister of Bihar. As she navigates the cutthroat world of politics, Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) must confront the challenges of corruption, sexism, and violence. With its powerful performances and compelling plot, Maharani is a thrilling and thought-provoking series that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the strength of women. Add Maharani Season 1 and 2 to your watchlist and witness the incredible journey of a woman who refuses to be held back by society's expectations. It's currently streaming on SonyLIV.



