Witness border walls looking to curtail asylum seekers’ entry

Several countries around the world are building walls to check the movement of the refugees, who have been forced to flee due to conflict, oppression, etc.

In a latest development, Poland has started to build a wall along its frontier with Belarus to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country. This wall cuts through a protected forest and UNESCO world heritage site.  

The 5.5-metre-high wall will run along 186 kilometres (115 miles) of the border, which is almost half the length of the border shared by the two countries. It will cost €353m (£293m) and will get completed in June. It will also be equipped with thermal cameras and motion detectors, as per the Polish border guard.

Let’s witness some border walls, which have made headlines recently. 

Building the barrier

Workers construct a border wall along the Polish-Belarus border in Tolcze, Sokolka County, Podlaskie Voivodeship, in north-eastern Poland on Thursday.  
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Standing guard

A border guard officer stands with a shield during the construction of a border wall along the Polish-Belarus border in Tolcze, Sokolka County, Podlaskie Voivodeship, in north-eastern Poland on Thursday.   
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Clashes at Durand Line border

The Taliban and Pakistani forces have been clashing at the Durand Line border after the latter allegedly tried to extend the barbed wire fences into the Afghanistan territory. According to local media reports, the clash took place in Afghanistan’s southeastern Nimroz province at Charborjak district.  
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

The 'infamous' Trump wall

The then US President Donald Trump visiting the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US (file photo).   
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Greece’s wall

Greece also completed a 40-km fence on its border with Turkey. It also placed a new surveillance system to stop possible asylum seekers from trying to reach Europe after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last year.  
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

