Witness border walls looking to curtail asylum seekers’ entry

Several countries around the world are building walls to check the movement of the refugees, who have been forced to flee due to conflict, oppression, etc.

In a latest development, Poland has started to build a wall along its frontier with Belarus to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country. This wall cuts through a protected forest and UNESCO world heritage site.

The 5.5-metre-high wall will run along 186 kilometres (115 miles) of the border, which is almost half the length of the border shared by the two countries. It will cost €353m (£293m) and will get completed in June. It will also be equipped with thermal cameras and motion detectors, as per the Polish border guard.

Let’s witness some border walls, which have made headlines recently.