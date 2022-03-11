With support for Ukraine, Crufts dog show returns after a two-year absence

Thousands of dogs and their owners gathered at the world's biggest dog show, as Crufts made a comeback after a two-year absence. See pictures

Crufts returns

After a two-year-long absence, tens of thousands of dogs and their owners gathered at the world's biggest dog show on Thursday (March 8), as Crufts made a comeback.

The last edition was in March 2020, just before Britain locked down as coronavirus swept the globe and before the country geared up to leave the European Union after Brexit.

(Photograph:AFP)