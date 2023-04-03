With barricades and courtroom closings, New York plans for Donald Trump's surrender - see pics

| Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Amid several rumours and expected protests, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said there were no credible threats to the city. New York City police have thrown up metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse

All eyes on Trump!

All eyes are on Donald Trump as the former United States president will face a historic arraignment on criminal charges in New York. Last week, Trump was indicted by a grand jury on a series of counts related to a hush-money payment made to an adult film star during the 2016 election campaign.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Metal barriers, blocked roads in New York

Security is on high alert as Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges. He is due to be arraigned, fingerprinted and photographed at the downtown Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday. His lawyers have said he will enter a plea of not guilty. News agencies shared images to highlight how authorities are preparing for Trump's court appearance. New York City police have thrown up metal barriers around Trump Tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. There are rumours of protests.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Trump calls the probe a political witch hunt

In this photo, Trump can be seen gesturing from his motorcade as he left his Trump International Golf Club. The 76-year-old billionaire calls the probe a political witch hunt. Supporters, including Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, say that they will go to New York on Tuesday to protest. A court official said that the downtown courthouse will shut down some courtrooms ahead of Trump's expected appearance.

(Photograph: Reuters )

No credible threats to the city NYPD

Amid several rumours and expected protests, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said there were no credible threats to the city. According to Site Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism, some social media users have called for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the jury that indicted Trump to be executed. The NYPD said in a statement: "(The) department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights." Such rumours, claims and counterclaims are concerning as deadly riots were started after Trump falsely claimed he won the last election, and his supporters stormed the US Capitol building on Jan 6 in 2021.

(Photograph: Reuters )

What will happen on Tuesday

Trump's aides say the former president will decamp from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and fly Monday to New York, his former base of operations. There, as part of his arraignment scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, he will undergo the standard booking procedure of being fingerprinted and photographed, likely to result in one of the most famous mugshots of the modern era. Trump, who plans to make public remarks Tuesday at 8:15 pm (0015 GMT Wednesday) from Florida, denounced the legal proceedings as a "witch hunt" and "political persecution", and assailed the judge assigned to hear it. It remains to be seen whether the famously unpredictable Trump will follow the script, or find a way to upend events.

(Photograph: Reuters )