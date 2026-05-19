/WION Decodes | What are the key demands in Iran’s latest peace proposal?

In a first comment on Tehran’s latest peace proposal to the United States, Iran on Tuesday (May 19) revealed key focus points included in it. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the proposal involves ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and the exit of US forces from the areas near Iran, state media reported. This comes a day after Iran said that it responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia. Here’s what’s in the proposal: