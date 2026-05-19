/WION Decodes | What are the key demands in Iran’s latest peace proposal?

Iran’s latest peace proposal to the US calls for ending regional hostilities, lifting sanctions, removing US forces near Iran, ending naval restrictions and recognising Tehran’s uranium enrichment rights.
In a first comment on Tehran’s latest peace proposal to the United States, Iran on Tuesday (May 19) revealed key focus points included in it. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the proposal involves ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and the exit of US forces from the areas near Iran, state media reported. This comes a day after Iran said that it responded to a new US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia. Here’s what’s in the proposal:
In the latest proposal, Iran has demanded halting fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon. Despite a ceasefire, hostilities continue in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. The Iran-backed militant group joined the war on March 2, launching attacks in Israel.
Gharibabadi said that the proposal includes “the country’s insistence on its right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities.” US President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that he will not allow Iran to keep enriching uranium, urging Tehran to give away its stockpile.
The peace plan sent by Iran also demands reparations for the destruction caused during the war. According to the proposal, Tehran has called for “compensation... for damage” caused during the war. The US military has said that it has struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran and destroyed its air defences, navy and weapons factories.
Gharibabadi said that Tehran has sought the lifting of “all unilateral sanctions” and the release of frozen funds. Iran has repeatedly insisted that all US sanctions must be permanently and completely lifted as a prerequisite for any lasting agreement.
The plan also includes an end to the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports, which Tehran says has disrupted trade and economic activity. Iranian officials argue that maritime pressure by the United States has intensified regional tensions and complicated humanitarian and commercial supply routes.
Iran has called for the withdrawal of American forces stationed near its territory, presenting the move as essential for regional security. Tehran insists that the continued US military presence has fuelled instability, increased the risk of confrontation and escalated security concerns across West Asia.