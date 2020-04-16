Winners of World Photography Awards 2020 unveiled

The World Photography Organisation has announced the category winners in the 2020 Sony World Photography Awards Open competition. Arranged by the World Photography Organisation, the awards' annual open competition recognizes the year's best single images across categories including architecture, portraiture and still life.
Let's take a look at the category winners:
An intimate moment between two cheetahs in Botswana, as captured by Chinese photographer Guofei Li won the Natural World and Wildlife category. Their position in the frame resembles the yin-yang symbol.
(Image courtesy: Guofei Li)
Antoine Veling's photograph which won Culture category, shows the moment audience members jumped on stage at an Iggy Pop concert in Sydney Opera House.The light and composition is reminiscent of a Caravaggio painting.
(Image courtesy: Antoine Veling)
Santiago Mesa won the street photography category for this image of a protester being detained by riot police in the Colombian city of Medellin. Riot police dispersed marching workers and street vendors.
(Image courtesy: Santiago Mesa)
Jorge Reynal's stark depiction of a dead fish caught in a plastic bag won the Still Life category. The image aims to highlight the crisis affecting the oceans.
(Image courtesy: Jorge Reynal)
A photograph from Suxing Zhang's series "Hua," which means flower in Chinese, was the winner of the creative category.
"I use a combination of light and texture to create strong visuals that heighten the senses," he said about the image.
(Image courtesy:Suxing Zhang)
Rosaria Sabrina Pantano's image of a pyramid-shaped sculpture standing at the 38th parallel, a circle of latitude that passes through Sicily, Italy won the Architecture category.
(Image courtesy: Rosaria Sabrina Pantano)
