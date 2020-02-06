Winners and losers from impeachment and acquittal of Donald Trump
President Donald Trump is the clear winner of the now-resolved Senate impeachment battle — the question is at what cost.
Let's understand the role of a few pivotal characters in the comedic death of democracy in the land of the free, shall we?
The Winner, Donald J. Trump
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address soon after the impeachment hearings in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington.
Mitch McConnel, Artifex
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans engineered a stripped-down trial with no witnesses or new evidence. Needless to say, this would not have been possible without their tireless efforts.
The Victim, Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney was the only member of the GOP to break with the President on the crucial question of whether Trump deserved to be removed from office. The GOP's wrath for non-conformity will be harsher than their disgust at the concept of multiple genders.
The Loser, Nancy Pelosi
From her point of view, impeachment was a problem, not an opportunity. To have gone so far with this only to face such blatant disregard for the law must be infuriating.
The Ultimate Loser, America
Protesters gathered on Capitol Hill following the acquittal of U.S. President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial in Washington, ashamed of their elected leaders and angry at the system which shields them from accountability.