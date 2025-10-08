/Wings of Glory: IAF’s historic missions that shaped India’s defence legacy

The IAF has played a key role in defending the nation and showcasing its strength since independence. From decisive victories in the 1965 and 1971 wars to Operation Sindor, the IAF has demonstrated exceptional skill with the use of technology to safeguard India’s sovereignty.
The Indian Air Force has participated in four wars with Pakistan in 1947–48, 1965, 1971 (the Bangladesh Liberation War), and 1999 (the Kargil conflict), which helped India to achieve remarkable victories.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a critical role in Operation Vijay, the military campaign in December 1961 that liberated Goa, Daman, and Diu from 451 years of Portuguese colonial rule. Acting in concert with the Indian Army and Navy, the IAF's actions were decisive and contributed significantly to the operation's success.
The IAF played a critical role in Operation Meghdoot by airlifting troops and supplies to the high-altitude Siachen Glacier. This mission was essential for securing the strategic peaks and dominating the region. It provided vital support through transport and helicopter operations to deliver men and materiel to extreme heights, acting as the sole lifeline for troops in the unforgiving environment.
The IAF played a significant role in the Balakot airstrike by planning and executing the mission with precise and coordinated air power. The strike demonstrated a shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) to hit targets deep within Pakistani territory. The strike, which took place on February 26, 2019, was the official armed response of India to the Pulwama attack, which occurred on February 14.
On May 7, 2025, the Indian Air Force hit nine locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindor' in retaliation for the Phalgam terrorist attack in J&K. It played a decisive role in Operation Sindoor, conducting precision strikes against terrorist camps and neutralising Pakistani air defences to shape the military outcome of the conflict.